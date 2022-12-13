QBE launches new financial lines product
QBE Europe has launched a new warranty and indemnity product due to increased mergers and acquisitions.
The product has not been offered by QBE in Europe or the UK before, but has already been launched successfully in North America.
In a statement QBE said that the new insurance product has been launched due in part to increased levels of mergers and acquisitions in the region, as well as an increased need for capacity and technical expertise.
QBE said: “The product will offer protection for unknown breaches of target and seller representations and warranties in a purchase agreement.”Second
