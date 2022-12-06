Chaucer launches new ESG ‘scorecard’

Chaucer has rolled out an initiative to measure the environmental, social and governance performance of clients and business partners.

The idea of the ESG scorecard was revealed in February with CEO of Chaucer, John Fowle, labelling it a “gamechanger” for the (re)insurance industry.

It was designed in collaboration with credit rating business Moody’s, and uses 158 metrics to measure performance.

According to Chaucer, brokers will be provided with comprehensive ESG profiles of insureds.

John Fowle, CEO of Chaucer, told Insurance Age that it worked with Moody’s looking at the principles of sustainable insurance and the United