People Moves: 5 - 9 December 2022

Keep up to date with the latest personnel changes in insurance.

Featuring: Consilium, Aon, Allianz, Landmark, PIB and SiriusPoint.

Consilium appoints COO

Consilium has appointed Suzanne Bazire as chief operating officer.

Bazire was previously the divisional operations director of retail at Tysers. She began her 20-year insurance career as a wholesale account handler in aviation and marine at Tysers before moving to Marsh McLennan for nearly five years.

She will be responsible for leading the operations for Consilium across all of its people and