BGL Insurance and Covéa launch new insurance brand

BGL Insurance and Covéa have launched a new insurance brand, promising to "shake up" the motor insurance market.

The new brand, called nutshell, offers online “fuss-free” cover according to Covéa and BGLi.

Nutshell combines Covéa’s underwriting and claims management with BGLi’s pricing, customer service, digital distribution and technology.

The new nutshell brand offers, as standard, uninsured driver protection, free motor legal cover and no admin fees.

Peter Thompson, chief executive officer of BGL Insurance, said:

“We know that consumers today are both time restricted and cost conscious and so we’ve