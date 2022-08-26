Romero on track to double its business

Mabb also stated that the company wants to remain truly independent.

The news follows Romero’s 2021 results which saw a rise in profit and turnover and its announcement of two new appointments, as part of its 2022 strategy of investing in talent.

Mabb mentioned that the Leeds-based broker continues to see good organic growth from all its teams and offices.

This time last year, Romero announced the opening of a seventh office in Harrogate, which contributes to the national coverage offered by