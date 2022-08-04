FCA warns of W.F. Fountain clone

The FCA revealed yesterday that the clone is using the website wfib.co.uk. At the time of writing the scam site is still active online.

The authorised William F Fountain uses the website address of www.pestcontrolliablityinsurance.co.uk.

The fraudsters are also using the legitimate firm’s registration number

William Fountain, owner of W.F Fountain Insurance Agent, said the website has been active for a couple of weeks and a broker informed him of it last Friday.

Fountain added: “Luckily, it