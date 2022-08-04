FCA warns of W.F. Fountain clone
The FCA revealed yesterday that the clone is using the website wfib.co.uk. At the time of writing the scam site is still active online.
The authorised William F Fountain uses the website address of www.pestcontrolliablityinsurance.co.uk.
The fraudsters are also using the legitimate firm’s registration number
William Fountain, owner of W.F Fountain Insurance Agent, said the website has been active for a couple of weeks and a broker informed him of it last Friday.
Fountain added: “Luckily, it
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- FCA reveals final rules on appointed representatives
- Experts warn of ‘huge threat’ and no ‘get out of jail’ card in FCA letters
- Brokers given three months ‘forbearance’ as FCA hits out at insurer fair value delay failures
- FCA letter sets out scale of watchdog’s fair value assessment frustrations
- Aviva strikes Azur HNW deal after exclusive talks
- Amanda Blanc joins BP board
- Jaime Swindle becomes CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Geo Underwriting