Acturis boosts revenue and profit in 2021

The figures for the year to 30 September showed a £4.48m increase in operating profit to £37.6m at the technology company.

Profit before tax also rose, by £5m, to £29.4m in 2021 as profit after tax went up 5.3% year-on-year to £17.6m.

Co-CEO, David McDonald, commented: “We are delighted to report another period of sustained growth in the year to September 2021 and our highest ever revenues for the group. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the group continued to perform well, reflecting