Pine Walk launches political and non-payment risks MGA

The MGA will specialise in political risk and non-payment risks and will trade with the UK broker market.

Prior to launching Pernix, Spears was Scor’s global head for political and non-payment risks, founding the team in 2013. He was also head of the political and non-payment risks team at Aspen.

Spears said: “Pine Walk offer an outstanding wrap-around suite of services which delivered what we needed to take our collective expertise to the market, and in a fast and efficient way.

“Adding in