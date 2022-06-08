JMG eyeing up more deals after flurry of Scottish buys

JMG bought Perth-based GS Group on 6 June for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1991 by current managing director George Stubbs it specialises in business, personal lines and risk management services.

“George is very well connected in the broker market and we have ambition to work together to look to buy some businesses over the coming years,” JMG group CEO Nick Houghton told Insurance Age.

Before being snapped up by JMG GS Group purchased Strathtay Insurance Brokers in April.

Stubbs backed