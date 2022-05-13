Superscript launches ‘Daylight’ for digital asset businesses
According to the company, the launch will help digital asset businesses secure insurance and manage risks.
The firm detailed that through Daylight, digital asset businesses such as: tokenisation platforms, miners, custodians, blockchain development and Non-Fungible-Tokens platforms will have access to a suite of covers.
The first Daylight covers to be made available will be technology liability and cyber insurance. These will protect businesses from a range of risks, from ransomware attacks
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Amanda Blanc reveals sexism got worse as she took more senior roles
- Biba urges FCA to step in as Lloyds moves to close undesignated client money accounts
- The tech toolbox: What do brokers need?
- Commission cut threat remains as FCA continues residential leaseholder insurance study
- Acrisure lifts the lid on network rollout and broker buying plans
- RSA’s Alex Hardy commits to developing the right products for brokers
- 30 minutes with: Ardonagh's Rob Worrell