People Moves: 4 - 8 April 2022

Featuring: Attis Insurance Brokers, Beazley, Risk Solved, Miller, Aon Attis adds Depinder Lal as compliance director Attis adds Depinder Lal as compliance director Independent commercial risk and insurance broker Attis has appointed Depinder Lal as compliance director. Depinder, who has 15 years’ financial services sector experience, will lead the compliance function across the Leeds-headquartered group. Attis now employs over 80 people and has a network of six offices across the north and Midlands, encompassing credit solutions, health

