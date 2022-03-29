FCA warns of Direct Line clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has sounded the alarm about a clone of Direct Line Insurance Group.

The clone, known as Direct Line Sustainability, has been marked as no relation to the firm and the regulator warned it is operating without authorisation.

The watchdog stated: “Please note that the above-named entity has no association whatsoever with the UK registered company Direct Line Insurance Group plc (UK company registration number 02280426) or any company within the Direct Line group of