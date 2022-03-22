Sabre reveals Bennetts partnership and promises flexi insurance broker push

Sabre has teamed up with Bennetts on motorbike insurance following on from its partnership with MCE Insurance and will be pushing into flexi-cover car insurance with brokers this year, CEO Geoff Carter told Insurance Age.

The arrangement with MCE, announced last November, marked the insurer’s entry into the motorcycle market.

Carter detailed that the insurer had an ongoing “strong relationship” with Lucida Group which services the firm’s direct business.

“We have been discussing how we can