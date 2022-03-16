Atrium fined over £1m by Lloyd’s for discrimination, bullying and harassment failings

Atrium Underwriters has been fined £1.05m, ordered to pay costs of over £562,000 and been publicly censured by the Lloyd’s Enforcement Board for non-financial staff misconduct and the way in which it responded to allegations.

Lloyd’s detailed the failures happened over a number of years and “precipitated a culture which tolerated instances of unacceptable conduct involving discrimination, harassment and bullying”.

Atrium has accepted the three charges.

Lloyd’s detailed that the general