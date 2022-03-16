RSA Insurance unveils trans-inclusive policy for UK employees
RSA Insurance has delivered a policy to support both trans-identified and transitioning employees, while ensuring their colleagues have the right tools and resources to be effective allies.
The policy, which was recently launched internally at the insurer, aims to open-up dialogue on gender identity and to visibly demonstrate the support employees and leaders have access to when supporting trans colleagues.
The move follows that of Zego, which developed a policy for trans and non-binary staff
