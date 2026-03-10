Zurich claims top 3 market position with Generali GI arm swoop

Italian insurance giant Generali has reached an agreement to sell its Irish and Northern Irish general insurance operations to Zurich.

It added the sale price for the Irish and Northern Irish branches of Generali Spain – under the RedClick brand – to Zurich Insurance Europe AG and Zurich Insurance Company, UK branch is €337m (£292m) in cash, subject to certain adjustments at completion.

According to its website RedClick sells motor, household, motorcycle and van cover.

Generali Spain noted it would retain an additional €51m of excess capital that is currently allocated to the relevant Irish GI operations and that the