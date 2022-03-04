Ecclesiastical to expand schemes book with new hire

Ecclesiastical has recruited Simon McGill to take up the position of UK schemes development manager.

In the new role, McGill will focus on the development of new schemes, engaging with the broker and MGA markets to expand the new schemes pipeline and take them through to launch.

Background

McGill began his career with Ecclesiastical in 1987 as a commercial underwriter before leaving to work in corporate broking and then insurance recruitment. He returned to Ecclesiastical in November 2019 to