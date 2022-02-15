CII London Market New Generation group pushes for innovation
The Chartered Insurance Institute’s New Generation London Market group has called on insurers to innovate now or risk becoming irrelevant to the public.
The 2020/21 group made the statement as it delivered its final report after a year of working with the organisation.
The cohort’s (see box) 26-question survey on innovation generated 210 validated responses from 44 organisations. It was followed-up with in-depth interviews with 14 respondents including board members, senior and middle managers
