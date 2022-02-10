Zurich UK reports £470m operating profit
Zurich UK today (10 February) reported its full-year results for the period ended 31 December 2021.
According to the provider, it achieved an operating profit of £470m, up from £111m in 2020, which was impacted by Covid claims.
This year saw the provider pay out almost £2bn in claims.
In P&C, gross written premium was up 13% to £3.1bn from £2.7bn in 2020.
COR
Meanwhile, the combined operating ratio improved to 86.5% from 97.8%, reflecting, the provider said, “underwriting discipline and
