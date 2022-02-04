Blog: The key to rebuilding trust
After two challenging years for the insurance sector which saw public trust in the industry fall, 2022 presents insurers and brokers with a clean slate to help restore the trust lost during the pandemic.
It’s fair to say that the dynamic between insurers and customers is one of the more challenging to manage and maintain. Insurance is often seen as a necessary evil in the eyes of the customer and taken out begrudgingly, immediately forcing the sector into working harder to demonstrate its value
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- Profile: Phil Bayles' liberation - from Aviva to Ardonagh
- Opinion: Survival of the regulatory-fittest
- Axa UK in broker push as it commits to becoming more accessible
- Ofsted finds Davies' apprenticeship programme "requires improvement"
- Brokers urged to engage with Lords' Committee's insurance market regulation inquiry
- FCA staff vote in favour of industrial action
- Gallagher buys Devitt