CII announces interim CEO
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Jonathan Clark as interim chief executive officer, with immediate effect.
Clark was a former president of both the CII and the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters, as well as a CII treasurer between 2003 and 2007.
The CII said his strong understanding of the professional body and his extensive sector expertise would allow him to step easily into the interim position.
Transition
Clark will take over from Sian Fisher, who has been CEO
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]