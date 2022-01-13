CII announces interim CEO

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Jonathan Clark as interim chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

Clark was a former president of both the CII and the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters, as well as a CII treasurer between 2003 and 2007.

The CII said his strong understanding of the professional body and his extensive sector expertise would allow him to step easily into the interim position.

Transition

Clark will take over from Sian Fisher, who has been CEO