Aviva and Prestige Underwriting agree fresh panel deal

Aviva and Prestige Underwriting Services have agreed a new five-year distribution deal covering non-standard motor and van insurance for personal lines customers.

The latest deal will see Aviva underwrite cover for non-standard motor and van risks throughout the UK and will be distributed through Prestige Underwriting’s network of 600 brokers and affinity partners. The agreement runs until 2026 and builds on an existing relationship where Aviva underwrites motor and non-standard home policies

