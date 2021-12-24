Review of the year: Aviva's Gareth Hemming

2021 will be a year that we remember for its many ups and downs and turning points. A long-winter lockdown, personal struggles with grief and illness, and then the hope and optimism that came with the summer months, the vaccine roll out and the easing of restrictions. Now, as we approach the end of the year, we face uncertainty and fresh questions with the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant and new measures in place.

For many brokers, 2021 will be remembered for the continuing challenges