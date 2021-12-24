Review of the year: Aviva's Gareth Hemming
2021 will be a year that we remember for its many ups and downs and turning points. A long-winter lockdown, personal struggles with grief and illness, and then the hope and optimism that came with the summer months, the vaccine roll out and the easing of restrictions. Now, as we approach the end of the year, we face uncertainty and fresh questions with the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant and new measures in place.
For many brokers, 2021 will be remembered for the continuing challenges
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- Motor market more uncertain than ever, says Allianz's Ross
- MGA Tradewise set to close to new business and renewals
- RSA assigned A rating by AM Best following takeover by Intact
- Reich targets £130m of GWP within three years
- MIB appoints Mike Crane as chairman
- Humn acquires Walsingham Motor Insurance
- Home insurance premiums drop 8.2% year-on-year