Axa UK appoints COO for commercial lines
Axa UK has named Ursula Wyman as its new chief operating officer (COO) for its commercial business.
In her new role, Wyman will be responsible for driving operational progress such as advancing the digital strategy and continuing to navigate operational requirements associated with Covid-19.
Experience
Wyman joins the insurer from outside the insurance sector and brings over 20 years of experience in telecoms, travel, and financial services. Most recently, she led the global group delivery
