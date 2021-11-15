Blog: Counting the cost of liability claims
With NHS waiting lists getting longer and care costs rising, the pandemic and the crisis in social care will continue to have a significant impact on the cost of liability claims for many years.
Time is critical when dealing with personal injury claims; a speedy recovery is beneficial for an individual’s health and wellbeing, but also benefits employers by reducing work-related absence periods. All of which helps control claims inflation, in turn, containing premiums.
Covid-19 has had a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- Aston Lark buys Top 100 broker
- Market Analysis: Broking consolidation from 2010 to today – how the top 100 has changed
- Allianz creates chief analytics officer role
- Innovation Broking CEO lifts lid on sale
- FSCS postpones retail pool contribution in levy update
- Ascend Broking buys SMP Healthcare
- UK Broker Awards: The winners are revealed