Broker Expo: How to tackle PI

“You can’t trade without PI,” says Ashwin Mistry, executive chairman of Brokerbility Holdings and BHIB Insurance Brokers.

Today’s Broker Expo panel on how brokers can get to grips with professional indemnity (PI) highlighted the difficulties of the market and cast light onto the future of the sector.

Moderated by Charles Manchester, CEO, Manchester Underwriting Management, the session saw panelists openly speaking about the struggles in the sector and the difficulties of finding cover.

Tom