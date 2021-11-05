Beazley GWP hits $3.3bn

Beazley has reported an increase in premium from $2.5bn to $3.3bn (£2.46bn) for the third quarter of 2023.

The provider described market conditions as “favourable” and also reported that premium rates on renewal business went up by 23%.

Analysts at Jeffries commented: “Premium growth of +29% for the first nine months, driven by +23% rate increases, demonstrates that Beazley has been able to grow volume into the hardening market.”

The analysts also predicted a full year combined operating