Beazley GWP hits $3.3bn

  Insurance Age staff
Beazley has reported an increase in premium from $2.5bn to $3.3bn (£2.46bn) for the third quarter of 2023.

The provider described market conditions as “favourable” and also reported that premium rates on renewal business went up by 23%.

Analysts at Jeffries commented: “Premium growth of +29% for the first nine months, driven by +23% rate increases, demonstrates that Beazley has been able to grow volume into the hardening market.”

The analysts also predicted a full year combined operating

