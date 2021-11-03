Dive-In reaches largest ever audience

The insurance industry’s well-established festival for diversity and inclusion, Dive In, reached its largest ever global audience this year, with attendees from over 103 countries. Focused on the theme of Active Allyship, the festival attracted over 31,000 participants, who heard from more than 500 inspirational speakers on topics ranging from mental health to neurodiversity.

The virtual format meant people were given the opportunity to attend 145 events in almost 40 countries in what became a