CII reports narrowing gender and ethnicity pay gaps
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has reported that the median gender pay gap, gender pension gap and ethnicity pay gap at the organisation has continued to shrink in the last 12 months.
The professional body detailed that it had a median gender pay gap of 10.06% in 2021 compared with 13.94% in 2020.
Its median gender pension gap narrowed slightly to 10.66% in 2021 (2020: 11.16%), while its median ethnicity pay gap was 14.1% in 2021, the first year of external reporting of this figure.
