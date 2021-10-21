CFC adds EQT to investor panel

Cyber insurance specialist CFC has announced a major investment joint-led by EQT and Vitruvian Partners, two of Europe’s leading private equity firms.

Upon completion, following regulatory approval, CFC will nearly double its employee shareholders from 175 to over 300. Employees will remain the largest shareholding block in CFC.

Dave Walsh, CFC founder and group CEO, said: “We’re delighted to welcome EQT as an investor alongside Vitruvian. Both EQT and Vitruvian’s focus on high-growth