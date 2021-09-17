Pool Re appoints chair

Pool Re, Britain’s terrorism reinsurer, has appointed Angela Knight CBE as non-executive chair, subject to regulatory approval.

She replaces Andrew Skirton who stepped in to the hot seat on an interim basis after Geoff Riddell stepped down due to ill health.

Pool Re detailed that Knight has a broad cross-sector track record, combining political experience and business knowledge over a career that has included the financial services industry in the UK and its interaction with regulators and