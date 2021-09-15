Insurance Age

Axa UK snaps up Mallaby

Sarah Mallaby
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Axa UK has announced the appointment of Sarah Mallaby as distribution and trading director of its commercial business.

Within this role, Mallaby will be responsible for the performance and development of the commercial branch network alongside further enhancing broker relationships.

She replaces Nick Watson who held the same role.

Most recently, Mallaby was director of broker markets (commercial and personal) at Allianz but exited this summer following a restructure of the business to create

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Zurich agrees £700m capacity deal with A-Plan's KGM
  2. People Moves: 13-17 September 2021
  3. The Insurance Octopus appoints director
  4. Brokers urged to take action after FCA calls for clarity on remuneration
  5. PIB extends its reach across Ireland
  6. Research reveals cybersecurity skill gap in insurance
  7. Group launched to help neurodivergent insurance workers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: