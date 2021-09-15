Axa UK snaps up Mallaby
Axa UK has announced the appointment of Sarah Mallaby as distribution and trading director of its commercial business.
Within this role, Mallaby will be responsible for the performance and development of the commercial branch network alongside further enhancing broker relationships.
She replaces Nick Watson who held the same role.
Most recently, Mallaby was director of broker markets (commercial and personal) at Allianz but exited this summer following a restructure of the business to create
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Zurich agrees £700m capacity deal with A-Plan's KGM
- People Moves: 13-17 September 2021
- The Insurance Octopus appoints director
- Brokers urged to take action after FCA calls for clarity on remuneration
- PIB extends its reach across Ireland
- Research reveals cybersecurity skill gap in insurance
- Group launched to help neurodivergent insurance workers