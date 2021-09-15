Home insurance premiums fall 6.4% off their June 2020 peak
Insurance premiums for UK homeowners have fallen 5.6% in the last 12 months and 6.4% since their June 2020 peak thanks to Covid-19, analysis from data analytics expert Consumer Intelligence shows. However, the company expects premiums to begin to rise as the country begins to fully reopen, but not as much as some may expect.
“The home market is already a very competitive space which keeps premium increases largely at bay,” says Harriet Devonald, product manager at Consumer Intelligence.
Age
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Axa UK snaps up Mallaby
- Zurich agrees £700m capacity deal with A-Plan's KGM
- People Moves: 13-17 September 2021
- The Insurance Octopus appoints director
- Brokers urged to take action after FCA calls for clarity on remuneration
- PIB extends its reach across Ireland
- Research reveals cybersecurity skill gap in insurance