Home insurance premiums fall 6.4% off their June 2020 peak

house
  • Insurance Age staff
Insurance premiums for UK homeowners have fallen 5.6% in the last 12 months and 6.4% since their June 2020 peak thanks to Covid-19, analysis from data analytics expert Consumer Intelligence shows. However, the company expects premiums to begin to rise as the country begins to fully reopen, but not as much as some may expect.

“The home market is already a very competitive space which keeps premium increases largely at bay,” says Harriet Devonald, product manager at Consumer Intelligence.

