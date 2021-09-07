MGA with focus on UK care sector launches

MGA specialist NuVenture International has announced the launch of a new managing general agent, Nivante.

The business is said to provide specialist combined insurance products for the UK care sector, and it was reportedly set up to provide brokers and their care provider clients with greater choice.

The MGA is co-founded by Jade Knight and Melissa Kalsi, two specialist underwriters in the UK care sector.

Commenting on the launch of Nivante, Knight and Kalsi, who are now managing director and