Zurich pledges match funding scheme ahead of Insurance Day of Giving

Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) has announced that this year’s Insurance Day of Giving will take place on 4 November.

The IUAD campaign is an Alzheimer’s Society initiative championed by leaders from across the insurance sector and the annual Insurance Day of Giving gives the industry a chance to fundraise and raise awareness of dementia.

Donations

According to a statement from the IUAD, Zurich Community Trust (ZCT), Zurich’s charitable arm in the UK, has offered to champion the day