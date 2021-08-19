Arch hires broker relationship development manager
Arch Insurance has appointed Caroline Fisher as broker relationship development manager, with immediate effect.
Fisher will be responsible for maintaining and enhancing existing broker relationships across the South West region, while also establishing new relationships.
Fisher has over 30 years of insurance experience, including 14 years in broker and insurer relationship management roles in the South of England.
Most recently, she worked as business development manager at Momentum Broker
