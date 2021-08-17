Jackson Lee launches business travel scheme

Jackson Lee Underwriting has announced the launch of a new corporate travel policy, which includes Covid-19 cover for cancellation, curtailment or medical expenses and repatriation.

The provider added that the fresh policy allows brokers to build flexible, customised travel cover for clients, with wordings that respond to new and emerging risks resulting from the pandemic.

The launch follows Jackson Lee’s takeover of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) endorsed Holiday Travel