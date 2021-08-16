Covid BI claims payments near £1bn

Insurers have paid out over £968m in Covid-19 related business interruption claims since the conclusion of the test case, according to a fresh set of data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The regulator revealed that providers had made initial payments for unsettled claims worth £331.2m and final settlements of £636.7m as of 5 August 2021.

Last month, FCA data showed that insurers had paid out a total of over £875.5m as of 5 July 2021, including £308.9m in interim payments and £566