Insurance Age

Zurich UK reports £265m operating profit

Tim Bailey
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Zurich UK reported an improved performance across most metrics for the first half of 2021.

In results published today (12 August) H1 business operating profit was listed at £265m.

Growth
Tim Bailey, who replaced Tulsi Naidu as CEO of Zurich UK at the start of this year, said: “We continue to be there for our customers and I’m proud to see this reflected in our highest ever transactional net promoter score. We continue to grow top line and our business operating profits are at £265 million for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Former Allianz employee sentenced for stealing £67,000 from insurer
  2. Essex Insurance Brokers bought by Aston Lark
  3. Willis: Predator or Prey?
  4. The FCA piles on the pressure
  5. Pikl teams up with Esure and Sheila's Wheels
  6. UK Broker Awards: 2021 Shortlist announced
  7. People Moves: 9 - 13 August 2021

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: