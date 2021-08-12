Zurich UK reports £265m operating profit

Zurich UK reported an improved performance across most metrics for the first half of 2021.

In results published today (12 August) H1 business operating profit was listed at £265m.

Growth

Tim Bailey, who replaced Tulsi Naidu as CEO of Zurich UK at the start of this year, said: “We continue to be there for our customers and I’m proud to see this reflected in our highest ever transactional net promoter score. We continue to grow top line and our business operating profits are at £265 million for