Insurance Age

Private client MGA launched

jewellery
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Hoxton Insurance Services, an MGA trading exclusively through brokers, has been launched by MGA specialist, NuVenture International.

Focusing on Mid and High Net Worth personal lines insurance in the UK, Hoxton Insurance Services will offer protection for homes, possessions, fine art, valuables, cars, travel and investment properties. Its digital proposition provides clients with a single policy covering all selected insurance products, a simplified quote and buy journey, full lifecycle policy

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Essex Insurance Brokers bought by Aston Lark
  2. Right Choice buys Moorhouse
  3. Willis: Predator or Prey?
  4. UK Broker Awards: 2021 Shortlist announced
  5. Allianz Holdings reveals drop in GWP in first half of 2021
  6. MBO for Blythin & Brown
  7. Government finally delivers £750m event insurance scheme

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: