Property insurance payouts hit record £6.1bn in 2025 – ABI

Insurers paid out £6.1bn in property claims in 2025, the highest annual total on record, according to the Association of British Insurers.

The ABI noted that in the final quarter alone, payouts reached £1.5bn, as weather events continued to drive up claims costs.

The year had opened with the ABI calculating claims for weather-related damage to people’s homes and possessions hit £226m for the first time ever between January and April. It surpassed the previous quarterly high of £159m in first quarter of 2022.

Across the year, insurers faced a bill of £1.2bn in weather‑related property claims. It meant 2025 closed with a 14% increase