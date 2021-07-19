Beazley report urges insurance industry to drop "one-size-fits-all approach"
Specialist insurer Beazley has published a report which revealed that clients’ service expectations of their insurance partners are increasing.
Apart from the expectations regarding financial protection, clients are reportedly looking to their insurance partners to provide them with more risk insight, risk management-related services, and flexible cover that better meets their business’ changing needs.
Lou Ann Layton, Beazley head of broker relations and marketing, commented: “While it is
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA Business Plan a "significant change of tone"
- Supreme Court issues BI declarations
- Verlingue UK reports growth in 2020 financial results
- FCA fines totalled £189.8m in 2020/21
- Brokers commit to flexible working model as Covid restrictions lift
- Somerset Bridge Group posts £42.4m loss
- Broker NDML and night time industry agree £5.2m BI claims settlement with Hiscox