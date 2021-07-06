Video: Aviva Q&A - Everything you need to know about supply chains

Aviva's Peter Holmes goes into detail about the issues affecting supply chains and shares what this means for insurance providers.

The high profile incident which saw container ship, the Ever Given, get stuck in the Suez Canal brought the delicacy of supply chains into sharp relief.

In this video, Peter Holmes, senior risk consultant at Aviva, who specialises in business interruption, continuity management, supply chain and cyber, shares his view on the risks such as Brexit, and Covid-19 and explains what brokers can do to help protect their clients.

The video is part of a series exploring the Aviva Risk Insights Report.

Download the report here: Aviva Risk Insights Report