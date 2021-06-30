Aviva to invest millions in GI growth

Aviva is poised to grow the role of general insurance within the wider group and is set to invest up to hundreds of millions in technology, brokers, and talent in order to achieve this.

This is what newly-installed UK and Ireland general insurance CEO, Adam Winslow, told Insurance Age yesterday (29 June) in his first round of trade press interviews.

He commented: “The combination is significant, continuous investment in the Aviva GI business because Aviva wants general insurance to play a