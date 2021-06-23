Insurance Age

How can insurance grow its social media reach?

Twitter button
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

During MGAA’s recent market briefing webinar, David Wilding, director of planning at Twitter UK was invited to discuss ways the insurance sector could drive more engagement online and stay relevant to its customers.

According to Wilding, people aren’t talking about insurance on Twitter outside of people working in the insurance industry.

While he recognised that, from a business to business perspective, there’s still some value in that conversation and some potential of getting in touch with

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. TL Dallas takes from Marsh to launch new division
  2. People Moves: 14-18 June
  3. CFC Syndicate 1988 begins trading
  4. Interview: Howard Lickens and Mike Edgeley
  5. Former Brightside boss Mark Cliff joins Hiscox
  6. Video: What the papers say, episode 2
  7. Insurtech Zego launches trans and non-binary workplace policy

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: