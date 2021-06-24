People Moves: 21 - 25 June

Featuring: Liberty Specialty Markets, Mason Owen, FCA Liberty Specialty Markets appoints underwriting manager

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, announced the promotion of Jennifer Quinn to underwriting manager strategic assets, London with immediate effect. She reports to Terry FitzGerald, head of FinPro Lines. She has oversight of the London Strategic Assets book of business, which covers cyber, intellectual property, and property GAP coverage. Quinn is

