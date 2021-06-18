People Moves: 14-18 June

Featuring: Russell Scanlan, Marketstudy, Lonmar

Russell Scanlan broker named Insurance Institute president

Russell Scanlan has announced that its commercial manager, Joanne Marriott, has been appointed as president of the Nottingham Insurance Institute.

Marriott is the first person from the company to take on the role. After 19 years of being a part of the Institute, she is taking on the role of president for the next 12 months.

On being elected to the position, she said: “I am very honoured