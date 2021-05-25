Broker Insights adds seven insurers and 150 brokers to platform

Commercial insurtech startup Broker Insights has reported a busy year, with seven leading insurers and 150 brokers signing up to its platform.

The insurtech describes itself as a searchable platform connecting insurers and brokers in the UK.

Its newly-joined providers include leading insurers such as Zurich, Axa, Hiscox, Markel, Ecclesiastical, QBE, and RDS.

Founded by former Aviva senior executives Fraser Edmond and Iain Crole, the Dundee-based company has said it is currently focused on