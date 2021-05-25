Broker Insights adds seven insurers and 150 brokers to platform
Commercial insurtech startup Broker Insights has reported a busy year, with seven leading insurers and 150 brokers signing up to its platform.
The insurtech describes itself as a searchable platform connecting insurers and brokers in the UK.
Its newly-joined providers include leading insurers such as Zurich, Axa, Hiscox, Markel, Ecclesiastical, QBE, and RDS.
Founded by former Aviva senior executives Fraser Edmond and Iain Crole, the Dundee-based company has said it is currently focused on
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news