Covid-19 lockdowns push van premiums down 2% year-on-year

Van insurance premiums are now 2% lower than they were in March 2020, driven largely by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, according to analysis from Consumer Intelligence.

The average annual policy for a UK van driver now stands at £1,055 and Consumer Intelligence stated that significant premium falls occurred between April and June last year – at the time of the first national lockdown.

In addition, another decline was reported in the winter just gone as restrictions returned, with drivers