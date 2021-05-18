Allianz swaps flagship Manchester office for sustainable building

Allianz is set to move move its flagship Manchester office into Landmark, a sustainable building at the heart of the business district in the city.

The insurer, which has signed a ten-year lease, said that the fresh space is being fitted out to reflect the provider’s flexible working strategy. It will include features such as training zones, collaboration areas, as well as a broker zone for intermediaries to utilise when visiting.

Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets at Allianz, commented