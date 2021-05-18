Allianz swaps flagship Manchester office for sustainable building
Allianz is set to move move its flagship Manchester office into Landmark, a sustainable building at the heart of the business district in the city.
The insurer, which has signed a ten-year lease, said that the fresh space is being fitted out to reflect the provider’s flexible working strategy. It will include features such as training zones, collaboration areas, as well as a broker zone for intermediaries to utilise when visiting.
Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets at Allianz, commented
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA reveals measures to increase consumer protection in retail markets
- One Call suffers system failure
- Climate activists increase pressure on Lloyd's
- People Moves: 10 - 14 May 2021
- Blog: Is a change really as good as a rest?
- Right Choice targets further deals after Bennetts buy
- Qlaims partners with Hedron Network